Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Increases By 1,395.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 1,395.7% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ERYP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.