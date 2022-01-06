Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Increases By 1,395.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 1,395.7% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ERYP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
ERYP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
About ERYTECH Pharma
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
