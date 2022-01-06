Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Decreases By 42.6%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. 509,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

