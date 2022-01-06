Short Interest in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Increases By 33.2%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FTCV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 381,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,182. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

