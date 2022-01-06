Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Declines By 41.7%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

