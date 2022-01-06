Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Grows By 262.6%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 262.6% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Galenfeha stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Galenfeha has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Galenfeha Company Profile
