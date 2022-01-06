Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Grows By 262.6%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 262.6% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Galenfeha stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Galenfeha has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

