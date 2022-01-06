Short Interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Increases By 34.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

GameStop stock traded down $19.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,096. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GameStop by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

