Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Increases By 190.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBERY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

