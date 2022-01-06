Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

