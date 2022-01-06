Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40.
About Guangdong Investment
