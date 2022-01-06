Short Interest in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Declines By 55.0%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter worth $980,000.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Thursday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.