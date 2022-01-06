Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 67.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the November 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BSMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

