Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declines By 79.4%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 861.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

