Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Decreases By 54.1%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KMTUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

