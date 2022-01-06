Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Rises By 33.9%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,995.5 days.

MAPIF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

