Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Rises By 33.9%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,995.5 days.

MAPIF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.