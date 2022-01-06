Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Grows By 63.6%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 849,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.81. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

