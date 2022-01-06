Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Declines By 75.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MICR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191. Micron Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

