Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Declines By 54.5%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:MIELF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

