Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 285.0%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

