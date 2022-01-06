Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Grows By 1,178.8%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 1,178.8% from the November 30th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEU traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

