Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Grows By 76.8%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 962.0 days.

NKRKF remained flat at $$37.50 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

