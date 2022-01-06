Short Interest in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Rises By 800.0%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OASMY remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1,098.69% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

