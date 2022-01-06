Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Grows By 30.8%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 83,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

