Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Decreases By 61.4%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 81,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

