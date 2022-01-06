Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 41.2%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEGI stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 1,795,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

