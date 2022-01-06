Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Grows By 55.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $6.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 36,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,910. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.