Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rises By 31.6%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

