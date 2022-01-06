Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Grows By 128.9%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the November 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,630.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $152.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $127.55 and a one year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

