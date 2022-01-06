Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 77.1%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:WEA remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.