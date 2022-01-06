Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Grows By 45.9%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WHLM stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth $57,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.