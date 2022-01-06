Shroom.Finance Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

