Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 61,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,431. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.