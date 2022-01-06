SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,753 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

