SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.68

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.68 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 46.73 ($0.63). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.22 ($0.64), with a volume of 742,618 shares.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.65) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £541.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,911.78).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

