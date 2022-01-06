Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $342.32 and last traded at $340.86, with a volume of 3777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

