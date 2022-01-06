Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $347.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.24 and its 200-day moving average is $280.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

