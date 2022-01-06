Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

