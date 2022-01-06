Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.