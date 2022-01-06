Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Singular Genomics Systems traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

