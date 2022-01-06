Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 34.4% in December

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

