SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. 55,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,016. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.