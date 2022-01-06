SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,631,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 299,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $55.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

