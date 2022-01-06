SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $112.95 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

