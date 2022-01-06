SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $140.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $142.75 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $574.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SJW Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

