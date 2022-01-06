Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Up 4.9%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64. 8,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,439,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

