SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.53

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

