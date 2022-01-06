Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. 5,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.