Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,023 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. 103,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,360. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.36 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

