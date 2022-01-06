Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.09. 29,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

