Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 348.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,152,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 290.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,853,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,041,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 595,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,757,578. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.66 and its 200-day moving average is $240.11. The company has a market capitalization of $716.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

