SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.06 on Thursday. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

