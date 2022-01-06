SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,700.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.